Commercial Vehicle Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Monday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $229.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $237.7 million.

Commercial Vehicle Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $960 million.

