Colliers International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 7:25 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $36.7 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.36 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

