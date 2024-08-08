Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $19.6…

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $19.6 million.

The Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $145.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.7 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $595 million.

