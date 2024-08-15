Coherent: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.4 million in…

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $156.2 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Coherent expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 69 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COHR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.