Cogent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $32.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.31 per share.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $260.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $264.7 million.

Cogent shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year.

