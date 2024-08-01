Cloudflare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.1 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $401 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $394.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to be 18 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $423 million to $424 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 71 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.66 billion.

