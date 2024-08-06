Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 26 cents to $73.20 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 26 cents to $73.20 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 18 cents to $76.48 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery was unchanged at $2.33 a gallon. September heating oil was unchanged at $2.30 a gallon. September natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $12.80 to $2,431.60 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 1 cent to $27.22 per ounce, and September copper rose 3 cents to $4.03 per pound.

The dollar rose to 145.04 Japanese yen from 143.53 yen. The euro fell to $1.0928 from $1.0951.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.