CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|513
|525
|508¼
|525
|+10¾
|Dec
|540¼
|549½
|535
|548¾
|+7¼
|Mar
|561¾
|569½
|556¼
|569
|+6½
|May
|572
|580¾
|568¼
|580¼
|+6
|Jul
|578¼
|586
|574¾
|585¾
|+6¼
|Sep
|590¼
|597¼
|586¼
|597
|+5¾
|Dec
|606¼
|612¾
|602¼
|612½
|+6
|Mar
|616
|624
|616
|622¾
|+5¾
|May
|624¼
|+5¼
|Jul
|601½
|603¼
|598¼
|603¼
|+¾
|Sep
|613¼
|+¾
|Dec
|627
|+¾
|Mar
|636¾
|+¾
|May
|638½
|+¾
|Jul
|614¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 97,222.
|Wed.’s sales 52,919
|Wed.’s open int 389,599
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|364¼
|372¾
|363¾
|371¾
|+6½
|Dec
|390
|396¼
|389¼
|396
|+5¼
|Mar
|408¾
|414
|408
|414
|+4¼
|May
|419
|424
|418¼
|424
|+4
|Jul
|426
|430¾
|425¼
|430½
|+3½
|Sep
|425¾
|429½
|425
|429½
|+3
|Dec
|432
|435½
|431
|435½
|+2¾
|Mar
|444¼
|446¼
|443¾
|446¼
|+2½
|May
|451¼
|452¼
|451¼
|452¼
|+2½
|Jul
|451¾
|456½
|451¾
|456½
|+3
|Sep
|444½
|+2¾
|Dec
|442½
|445¾
|442½
|445¾
|+3
|Jul
|463½
|+2¾
|Dec
|444¾
|+3
|Est. sales 415,934.
|Wed.’s sales 532,908
|Wed.’s open int 1,393,198
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|340
|356½
|329¼
|349
|+8¾
|Dec
|324
|334¼
|322½
|333
|+8¾
|Mar
|324¾
|335¾
|324¾
|333¾
|+8¼
|May
|336¼
|+8¼
|Jul
|341
|+8¼
|Sep
|336¾
|+8¼
|Dec
|342
|+8¼
|Mar
|339
|+8¼
|May
|345
|+8¼
|Jul
|335¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|351
|+8¼
|Est. sales 859.
|Wed.’s sales 1,129
|Wed.’s open int 4,589
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|957¼
|975
|957
|973¾
|+15¼
|Nov
|975½
|992¾
|975
|992½
|+15½
|Jan
|992¾
|1009¼
|992½
|1008¾
|+14¼
|Mar
|1007½
|1023½
|1007½
|1023
|+13¼
|May
|1022¾
|1037
|1022¼
|1036¾
|+12¼
|Jul
|1033
|1047
|1033
|1047
|+12
|Aug
|1033½
|1046¾
|1033½
|1046¾
|+11¼
|Sep
|1027¼
|1037
|1027¼
|1037
|+10½
|Nov
|1026¾
|1040¼
|1026¾
|1040
|+10¼
|Jan
|1050
|1051¾
|1046¼
|1051¾
|+10½
|Mar
|1053
|1055¼
|1053
|1055¼
|+10½
|May
|1060¾
|+10½
|Jul
|1063
|1067
|1063
|1067
|+10½
|Aug
|1060
|+10¼
|Sep
|1039
|1045¼
|1039
|1045¼
|+8½
|Nov
|1044½
|1045¼
|1043¾
|1045¼
|+8½
|Jul
|1058
|+8½
|Nov
|1035½
|+8½
|Est. sales 207,884.
|Wed.’s sales 198,709
|Wed.’s open int 819,615,
|up 3,973
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|41.78
|43.20
|41.62
|43.17
|+1.37
|Oct
|41.10
|42.70
|41.10
|42.61
|+1.41
|Dec
|40.74
|42.28
|40.63
|42.13
|+1.41
|Jan
|40.73
|42.24
|40.66
|42.10
|+1.37
|Mar
|40.84
|42.29
|40.76
|42.17
|+1.32
|May
|41.05
|42.45
|41.03
|42.36
|+1.30
|Jul
|41.25
|42.57
|41.14
|42.48
|+1.28
|Aug
|41.23
|42.50
|41.23
|42.40
|+1.17
|Sep
|41.50
|42.31
|41.40
|42.31
|+1.13
|Oct
|41.17
|42.11
|41.17
|42.10
|+1.08
|Dec
|41.05
|42.09
|41.05
|42.09
|+1.04
|Jan
|42.04
|42.15
|42.04
|42.15
|+1.04
|Mar
|41.83
|42.18
|41.83
|42.18
|+1.03
|May
|42.24
|+1.03
|Jul
|42.28
|+1.02
|Aug
|42.01
|+1.02
|Sep
|42.03
|+1.02
|Oct
|41.90
|+1.02
|Dec
|41.82
|+1.00
|Jul
|41.71
|+1.00
|Oct
|41.70
|+1.00
|Dec
|41.44
|+1.00
|Est. sales 181,359.
|Wed.’s sales 166,453
|Wed.’s open int 544,064,
|up 3,180
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|310.50
|316.10
|308.00
|308.60
|—2.20
|Oct
|306.90
|312.20
|305.70
|308.40
|+1.50
|Dec
|308.30
|313.90
|307.20
|310.90
|+2.60
|Jan
|309.00
|314.20
|308.10
|311.40
|+2.10
|Mar
|311.30
|315.80
|310.30
|313.00
|+1.50
|May
|314.00
|317.90
|312.80
|315.10
|+1.10
|Jul
|317.30
|320.60
|315.90
|317.90
|+.80
|Aug
|317.90
|321.10
|316.70
|318.40
|+.60
|Sep
|318.40
|321.20
|317.80
|318.40
|+.20
|Oct
|316.40
|320.40
|316.40
|317.60
|—.10
|Dec
|318.90
|322.70
|318.80
|319.80
|Jan
|320.70
|—.20
|Mar
|321.20
|—.40
|May
|322.40
|—.40
|Jul
|324.60
|—.40
|Aug
|324.70
|—.50
|Sep
|323.30
|—.50
|Oct
|320.90
|—.50
|Dec
|322.60
|—.50
|Jul
|332.40
|—.50
|Oct
|332.40
|—.50
|Dec
|335.90
|—.50
|Est. sales 189,806.
|Wed.’s sales 154,682
|Wed.’s open int 526,883
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.