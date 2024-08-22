CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|521¼
|524
|502½
|511
|—8¾
|Dec
|545¼
|548
|526¼
|535½
|—8½
|Mar
|565¾
|568½
|547¼
|556¼
|—8½
|May
|577¼
|579¾
|559½
|568¼
|—8½
|Jul
|584
|585¾
|565¾
|574¼
|—8½
|Sep
|594½
|597
|578¼
|586¼
|—8
|Dec
|610½
|613
|594¾
|602½
|—7½
|Mar
|608½
|613½
|608½
|613½
|—7¼
|May
|616
|—6¾
|Jul
|596½
|—6½
|Sep
|606½
|—6½
|Dec
|620¼
|—6½
|Mar
|630
|—6½
|May
|631¾
|—6½
|Jul
|607½
|—6½
|Est. sales 136,982.
|Wed.’s sales 123,088
|Wed.’s open int 415,251,
|up 900
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|375½
|376½
|370¾
|371½
|—4
|Dec
|398½
|399
|393
|393½
|—4¾
|Mar
|417
|417
|410½
|411½
|—5½
|May
|426½
|426¾
|420½
|421½
|—5
|Jul
|432½
|432¾
|427¼
|427¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|431½
|431¾
|426½
|426¾
|—4½
|Dec
|437
|437¼
|432
|432¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|447½
|447½
|443½
|443½
|—4¼
|May
|450
|450
|449¼
|449¼
|—4½
|Jul
|456¼
|456¼
|452¾
|452¾
|—4½
|Sep
|440
|—4
|Dec
|442¼
|442¼
|441
|441
|—3¾
|Jul
|459
|—3½
|Dec
|438¾
|—3½
|Est. sales 375,687.
|Wed.’s sales 331,083
|Wed.’s open int 1,548,089
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|329¾
|330
|312½
|321¼
|—5¾
|Dec
|321
|321¼
|305
|309¾
|—11¼
|Mar
|318
|318
|312½
|312½
|—10¾
|May
|320
|320
|315
|315
|—11½
|Jul
|320¾
|—11½
|Sep
|316½
|—11½
|Dec
|321¾
|—11½
|Mar
|318¾
|—11½
|May
|324¾
|—11½
|Jul
|315
|—11½
|Sep
|330¾
|—11½
|Est. sales 795.
|Wed.’s sales 934
|Wed.’s open int 5,120
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|962
|963
|940
|941¼
|—21¾
|Nov
|981
|982
|960¼
|961½
|—20
|Jan
|998¾
|1000
|978½
|979½
|—20¼
|Mar
|1014½
|1015¼
|994
|995¼
|—19½
|May
|1028¾
|1030
|1009
|1010½
|—19
|Jul
|1039¾
|1040½
|1020
|1021½
|—18½
|Aug
|1038¾
|1038¾
|1020½
|1021¾
|—17½
|Sep
|1027
|1027
|1013¾
|1013¾
|—16¾
|Nov
|1034
|1035
|1015¾
|1017
|—16½
|Jan
|1038¼
|1038¼
|1028¼
|1028¼
|—16¼
|Mar
|1031¾
|—15¾
|May
|1040¾
|1040¾
|1038
|1038
|—15½
|Jul
|1045¼
|—15½
|Aug
|1038¾
|—15¼
|Sep
|1027
|—13¼
|Nov
|1033
|1033½
|1022¾
|1025¾
|—13½
|Jul
|1038½
|—13½
|Nov
|1011¾
|—13½
|Est. sales 174,642.
|Wed.’s sales 155,918
|Wed.’s open int 822,002,
|up 5,914
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|40.96
|41.56
|40.31
|40.44
|—.56
|Oct
|40.20
|40.69
|39.44
|39.54
|—.66
|Dec
|39.61
|40.07
|38.87
|38.98
|—.60
|Jan
|39.62
|40.02
|38.90
|39.00
|—.57
|Mar
|39.76
|40.11
|39.06
|39.15
|—.55
|May
|40.00
|40.34
|39.28
|39.38
|—.55
|Jul
|40.20
|40.49
|39.47
|39.56
|—.56
|Aug
|40.00
|40.49
|39.54
|39.58
|—.57
|Sep
|40.02
|40.26
|39.56
|39.56
|—.56
|Oct
|39.72
|39.83
|39.37
|39.43
|—.55
|Dec
|39.87
|40.20
|39.48
|39.49
|—.53
|Jan
|39.55
|—.53
|Mar
|39.56
|—.53
|May
|39.52
|—.53
|Jul
|39.52
|—.53
|Aug
|39.25
|—.53
|Sep
|39.27
|—.53
|Oct
|39.14
|—.53
|Dec
|39.26
|—.55
|Jul
|39.15
|—.55
|Oct
|39.14
|—.55
|Dec
|38.88
|—.55
|Est. sales 136,506.
|Wed.’s sales 130,094
|Wed.’s open int 571,581
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|312.50
|313.00
|305.90
|306.40
|—6.10
|Oct
|306.60
|307.20
|300.80
|302.20
|—4.40
|Dec
|309.50
|309.70
|302.60
|304.10
|—4.60
|Jan
|311.00
|311.50
|304.40
|305.70
|—4.80
|Mar
|315.00
|315.00
|307.90
|309.10
|—5.00
|May
|317.20
|317.20
|311.10
|312.40
|—4.80
|Jul
|320.90
|321.00
|314.80
|316.00
|—4.70
|Aug
|321.60
|321.70
|316.00
|317.10
|—4.50
|Sep
|322.00
|322.00
|316.50
|317.60
|—4.40
|Oct
|320.00
|320.00
|317.00
|317.60
|—4.20
|Dec
|323.10
|323.10
|319.50
|320.50
|—4.10
|Jan
|322.40
|322.40
|321.00
|321.80
|—4.00
|Mar
|322.60
|—3.90
|May
|323.90
|—3.80
|Jul
|326.50
|326.50
|325.50
|326.00
|—3.80
|Aug
|326.40
|—3.70
|Sep
|325.30
|—3.70
|Oct
|322.90
|—3.60
|Dec
|324.30
|—3.70
|Jul
|334.10
|—3.70
|Oct
|334.10
|—3.70
|Dec
|337.60
|—3.70
|Est. sales 119,612.
|Wed.’s sales 110,531
|Wed.’s open int 536,917,
|up 4,023
