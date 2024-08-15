CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 535¾ 547¾ 527 528¼ —6½ Dec 557½ 568 548½ 550¼ —6 Mar 575½ 585½ 567 568¾ —5½ May 587¼ 594½ 578¾ 580¼ —5 Jul 592¾ 600½ 584¼ 585¾ —5 Sep 605¼ 611 595½ 597 —4½ Dec 625 625¼ 612 612 —4¼ Mar 629¼ 629¼ 622 622 —4¼ May 623¾ —4 Jul 603¾ —4 Sep 613¾ —4 Dec 627½ —4 Mar 637¼ —4 May 639 —4 Jul 614¾ —4 Est. sales 201,597. Wed.’s sales 192,903 Wed.’s open int 410,420, up 8,816 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 380¾ 383½ 374½ 375 —6 Dec 400¾ 403¾ 396¼ 397 —3¾ Mar 418 421¼ 415¼ 415¾ —2½ May 428¾ 431½ 426 426½ —2¼ Jul 434 437¼ 432¼ 432½ —2½ Sep 435 437 432¾ 433 —2¼ Dec 439¾ 442¼ 438½ 438¾ —1¾ Mar 451¾ 451¾ 449¼ 449¾ —1½ May 457 457 455¾ 455¾ —1½ Jul 461 461¾ 459¼ 459½ —1¼ Sep 445¾ +¼ Dec 445¾ 448 445½ 446½ +¼ Jul 464¼ +2½ Dec 442½ +1¼ Est. sales 386,390. Wed.’s sales 341,297 Wed.’s open int 1,574,048 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 323½ 323½ 316¾ 318¼ —2½ Dec 306 308¼ 303½ 305 — ¼ Mar 311 311 308¼ 309 — ¼ May 310 312 310 312 —2½ Jul 317¾ —2½ Sep 313½ —2½ Dec 318¾ —2½ Mar 315¾ —2½ May 321¾ —2½ Jul 312 —2½ Sep 327¾ —2½ Est. sales 626. Wed.’s sales 626 Wed.’s open int 5,228, up 89 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 951¾ 961 950½ 951½ — ¾ Nov 968½ 978¼ 967½ 968½ Jan 986½ 996½ 986 987 +½ Mar 1002½ 1012 1001¾ 1002¾ +¾ May 1017¾ 1028 1017½ 1018¾ +1¼ Jul 1029 1039¾ 1029 1030½ +1¼ Aug 1030½ 1039 1029¾ 1031 +1½ Sep 1030¼ 1030¼ 1021¾ 1021¾ +1 Nov 1024¼ 1034 1024 1024¾ +½ Jan 1040 1045½ 1036¾ 1036¾ +¾ Mar 1040 1047½ 1040 1040½ +¾ May 1046½ +1 Jul 1053½ +1¼ Aug 1046½ +1¼ Sep 1033¾ +1¼ Nov 1032½ +1¼ Jul 1045¼ +1¼ Nov 1018½ +1¼ Est. sales 190,469. Wed.’s sales 174,204 Wed.’s open int 806,358 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 40.05 40.50 39.42 39.47 —.54 Oct 39.39 39.92 38.84 38.89 —.50 Dec 38.86 39.53 38.45 38.51 —.37 Jan 39.00 39.60 38.59 38.65 —.33 Mar 39.11 39.78 38.80 38.85 —.32 May 39.34 40.02 39.06 39.12 —.28 Jul 39.53 40.18 39.25 39.31 —.28 Aug 39.70 40.15 39.31 39.37 —.27 Sep 39.70 40.09 39.36 39.36 —.28 Oct 39.74 39.94 39.22 39.22 —.24 Dec 39.52 40.04 39.21 39.27 —.28 Jan 39.33 —.28 Mar 39.34 —.28 May 39.29 —.29 Jul 39.26 —.31 Aug 38.99 —.31 Sep 39.01 —.31 Oct 38.88 —.31 Dec 39.04 —.30 Jul 38.93 —.30 Oct 38.92 —.30 Dec 38.66 —.30 Est. sales 149,807. Wed.’s sales 140,038 Wed.’s open int 566,431, up 6,554 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 305.60 310.40 305.20 307.90 +2.80 Oct 302.00 307.60 301.70 305.00 +3.70 Dec 304.00 310.20 303.80 307.70 +4.00 Jan 305.50 311.50 305.40 309.20 +3.90 Mar 308.90 314.50 308.70 312.50 +3.90 May 312.50 317.50 312.20 315.70 +3.50 Jul 316.90 320.80 316.40 319.40 +3.20 Aug 319.00 321.90 318.40 320.50 +3.00 Sep 320.90 322.60 319.00 321.00 +2.80 Oct 321.20 322.10 319.10 320.90 +2.60 Dec 322.00 325.30 321.80 323.80 +2.40 Jan 325.00 325.10 325.00 325.10 +2.40 Mar 325.80 +1.80 May 326.60 +1.90 Jul 328.40 +2.00 Aug 328.30 +2.10 Sep 326.80 +2.10 Oct 324.00 +2.10 Dec 325.80 +2.10 Jul 335.60 +2.10 Oct 335.60 +2.10 Dec 339.10 +2.10 Est. sales 142,582. Wed.’s sales 132,668 Wed.’s open int 529,128, up 2,511

