OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 537¾ 544½ 532½ 537½ — ¾ Dec 562 568¼ 557 561½ — ½ Mar 583½ 587¾ 576¾ 580½ —1¾ May 595½ 599½ 589¼ 593 —1¾ Jul 600½ 605 595¼ 599 —1½ Sep 611¾ 616 606 609¾ —1¼ Dec 628 629¾ 620¼ 624¼ —1 Mar 633¾ — ¾ May 635 — ½ Jul 613 — ½ Sep 623 — ½ Dec 636¾ — ½ Mar 646½ — ½ May 648¼ — ½ Jul 624 — ½ Est. sales 131,053. Wed.’s sales 167,399 Wed.’s open int 423,149 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 383 386½ 378½ 379¼ —4 Dec 401 403¾ 396¼ 397 —3¾ Mar 418 420¾ 414 414½ —3½ May 429 431¾ 425¼ 426 —3¼ Jul 436¼ 439¼ 433¼ 434¼ —2½ Sep 439¼ 442 436¼ 437¼ —2¼ Dec 445¾ 449 443¼ 444 —2¼ Mar 458¼ 459½ 454¾ 455¼ —2¼ May 462¼ 462¼ 461¾ 461¾ —2½ Jul 468¼ 469½ 466 466 —2¼ Sep 448¼ 448¼ 448 448 —1¾ Dec 450¾ 451 448 448¼ —1¾ Jul 464¾ —1¾ Dec 441¾ —1¾ Est. sales 369,933. Wed.’s sales 495,613 Wed.’s open int 1,568,196 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 329½ 336 326¾ 329¾ +1 Dec 317 323 312½ 316½ +1½ Mar 324¾ 324¾ 317¾ 317¾ +1 May 320 +1 Jul 325¾ +1 Sep 321½ +1 Dec 326¾ +1 Mar 323¾ +1 May 329¾ +1 Jul 320 +1 Sep 335¾ +1 Est. sales 601. Wed.’s sales 290 Wed.’s open int 4,933 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1023¼ 1023¼ 1009¾ 1009¾ —10½ Sep 1004¾ 1011½ 991½ 993½ —11¾ Nov 1018 1025¾ 1007 1008¼ —10½ Jan 1034 1041¼ 1024 1025 —9¾ Mar 1048½ 1054¾ 1038¾ 1040 —8¾ May 1061¾ 1066½ 1052½ 1053¾ —7 Jul 1068½ 1074¼ 1061½ 1063 —5¾ Aug 1070 1071½ 1060 1061¼ —5½ Sep 1057½ 1057½ 1049½ 1049½ —5 Nov 1054½ 1060¾ 1050½ 1051½ —4¼ Jan 1070 1070 1062½ 1062¾ —4½ Mar 1065½ —4¼ May 1070¼ —4¼ Jul 1076¾ —4¼ Aug 1069¾ —4¼ Sep 1057¼ —1 Nov 1055 1055½ 1055 1055½ —1¼ Jul 1068¼ —1¼ Nov 1041½ —1¼ Est. sales 193,141. Wed.’s sales 160,734 Wed.’s open int 789,528, up 2,696 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 42.10 42.50 42.00 42.36 +.11 Sep 42.07 42.48 41.60 42.17 +.10 Oct 41.37 41.74 40.93 41.42 +.04 Dec 40.85 41.20 40.39 40.86 —.02 Jan 40.79 41.12 40.36 40.78 —.04 Mar 40.90 41.17 40.45 40.86 —.01 May 41.01 41.35 40.61 41.04 +.03 Jul 41.11 41.48 40.70 41.15 +.07 Aug 40.98 41.43 40.84 41.11 +.10 Sep 40.86 41.39 40.66 41.01 +.12 Oct 40.42 41.13 40.42 40.76 +.12 Dec 40.24 41.12 40.24 40.75 +.15 Jan 40.77 +.17 Mar 40.72 +.17 May 40.68 +.17 Jul 40.62 +.17 Aug 40.35 +.17 Sep 40.37 +.17 Oct 40.24 +.17 Dec 40.56 +.15 Jul 40.45 +.15 Oct 40.44 +.15 Dec 40.18 +.15 Est. sales 130,882. Wed.’s sales 180,569 Wed.’s open int 550,515 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 342.20 342.30 334.90 335.30 —5.50 Sep 323.70 327.40 318.90 319.50 —4.10 Oct 316.00 319.80 312.50 313.40 —2.40 Dec 318.40 322.30 315.00 316.10 —2.20 Jan 320.30 323.20 316.30 317.30 —2.20 Mar 322.30 324.90 318.60 319.50 —2.00 May 324.30 326.60 320.70 321.70 —1.80 Jul 326.30 329.30 323.60 324.50 —1.80 Aug 327.10 329.40 324.50 325.10 —1.80 Sep 327.10 329.30 324.70 325.10 —2.00 Oct 327.90 327.90 324.50 324.50 —1.80 Dec 329.10 330.70 326.80 327.30 —1.80 Jan 328.30 —1.80 Mar 328.50 —1.80 May 329.30 —1.80 Jul 331.20 —1.80 Aug 331.10 —1.80 Sep 329.60 —1.80 Oct 326.80 —1.80 Dec 328.20 —1.80 Jul 338.20 —1.80 Oct 338.20 —1.80 Dec 341.70 —1.80 Est. sales 174,217. Wed.’s sales 164,440 Wed.’s open int 514,250

