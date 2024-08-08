CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|537¾
|544½
|532½
|537½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|562
|568¼
|557
|561½
|—
|½
|Mar
|583½
|587¾
|576¾
|580½
|—1¾
|May
|595½
|599½
|589¼
|593
|—1¾
|Jul
|600½
|605
|595¼
|599
|—1½
|Sep
|611¾
|616
|606
|609¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|628
|629¾
|620¼
|624¼
|—1
|Mar
|633¾
|—
|¾
|May
|635
|—
|½
|Jul
|613
|—
|½
|Sep
|623
|—
|½
|Dec
|636¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|646½
|—
|½
|May
|648¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|624
|—
|½
|Est. sales 131,053.
|Wed.’s sales 167,399
|Wed.’s open int 423,149
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|383
|386½
|378½
|379¼
|—4
|Dec
|401
|403¾
|396¼
|397
|—3¾
|Mar
|418
|420¾
|414
|414½
|—3½
|May
|429
|431¾
|425¼
|426
|—3¼
|Jul
|436¼
|439¼
|433¼
|434¼
|—2½
|Sep
|439¼
|442
|436¼
|437¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|445¾
|449
|443¼
|444
|—2¼
|Mar
|458¼
|459½
|454¾
|455¼
|—2¼
|May
|462¼
|462¼
|461¾
|461¾
|—2½
|Jul
|468¼
|469½
|466
|466
|—2¼
|Sep
|448¼
|448¼
|448
|448
|—1¾
|Dec
|450¾
|451
|448
|448¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|464¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|441¾
|—1¾
|Est. sales 369,933.
|Wed.’s sales 495,613
|Wed.’s open int 1,568,196
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|329½
|336
|326¾
|329¾
|+1
|Dec
|317
|323
|312½
|316½
|+1½
|Mar
|324¾
|324¾
|317¾
|317¾
|+1
|May
|320
|+1
|Jul
|325¾
|+1
|Sep
|321½
|+1
|Dec
|326¾
|+1
|Mar
|323¾
|+1
|May
|329¾
|+1
|Jul
|320
|+1
|Sep
|335¾
|+1
|Est. sales 601.
|Wed.’s sales 290
|Wed.’s open int 4,933
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1023¼
|1023¼
|1009¾
|1009¾
|—10½
|Sep
|1004¾
|1011½
|991½
|993½
|—11¾
|Nov
|1018
|1025¾
|1007
|1008¼
|—10½
|Jan
|1034
|1041¼
|1024
|1025
|—9¾
|Mar
|1048½
|1054¾
|1038¾
|1040
|—8¾
|May
|1061¾
|1066½
|1052½
|1053¾
|—7
|Jul
|1068½
|1074¼
|1061½
|1063
|—5¾
|Aug
|1070
|1071½
|1060
|1061¼
|—5½
|Sep
|1057½
|1057½
|1049½
|1049½
|—5
|Nov
|1054½
|1060¾
|1050½
|1051½
|—4¼
|Jan
|1070
|1070
|1062½
|1062¾
|—4½
|Mar
|1065½
|—4¼
|May
|1070¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|1076¾
|—4¼
|Aug
|1069¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|1057¼
|—1
|Nov
|1055
|1055½
|1055
|1055½
|—1¼
|Jul
|1068¼
|—1¼
|Nov
|1041½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 193,141.
|Wed.’s sales 160,734
|Wed.’s open int 789,528,
|up 2,696
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|42.10
|42.50
|42.00
|42.36
|+.11
|Sep
|42.07
|42.48
|41.60
|42.17
|+.10
|Oct
|41.37
|41.74
|40.93
|41.42
|+.04
|Dec
|40.85
|41.20
|40.39
|40.86
|—.02
|Jan
|40.79
|41.12
|40.36
|40.78
|—.04
|Mar
|40.90
|41.17
|40.45
|40.86
|—.01
|May
|41.01
|41.35
|40.61
|41.04
|+.03
|Jul
|41.11
|41.48
|40.70
|41.15
|+.07
|Aug
|40.98
|41.43
|40.84
|41.11
|+.10
|Sep
|40.86
|41.39
|40.66
|41.01
|+.12
|Oct
|40.42
|41.13
|40.42
|40.76
|+.12
|Dec
|40.24
|41.12
|40.24
|40.75
|+.15
|Jan
|40.77
|+.17
|Mar
|40.72
|+.17
|May
|40.68
|+.17
|Jul
|40.62
|+.17
|Aug
|40.35
|+.17
|Sep
|40.37
|+.17
|Oct
|40.24
|+.17
|Dec
|40.56
|+.15
|Jul
|40.45
|+.15
|Oct
|40.44
|+.15
|Dec
|40.18
|+.15
|Est. sales 130,882.
|Wed.’s sales 180,569
|Wed.’s open int 550,515
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|342.20
|342.30
|334.90
|335.30
|—5.50
|Sep
|323.70
|327.40
|318.90
|319.50
|—4.10
|Oct
|316.00
|319.80
|312.50
|313.40
|—2.40
|Dec
|318.40
|322.30
|315.00
|316.10
|—2.20
|Jan
|320.30
|323.20
|316.30
|317.30
|—2.20
|Mar
|322.30
|324.90
|318.60
|319.50
|—2.00
|May
|324.30
|326.60
|320.70
|321.70
|—1.80
|Jul
|326.30
|329.30
|323.60
|324.50
|—1.80
|Aug
|327.10
|329.40
|324.50
|325.10
|—1.80
|Sep
|327.10
|329.30
|324.70
|325.10
|—2.00
|Oct
|327.90
|327.90
|324.50
|324.50
|—1.80
|Dec
|329.10
|330.70
|326.80
|327.30
|—1.80
|Jan
|328.30
|—1.80
|Mar
|328.50
|—1.80
|May
|329.30
|—1.80
|Jul
|331.20
|—1.80
|Aug
|331.10
|—1.80
|Sep
|329.60
|—1.80
|Oct
|326.80
|—1.80
|Dec
|328.20
|—1.80
|Jul
|338.20
|—1.80
|Oct
|338.20
|—1.80
|Dec
|341.70
|—1.80
|Est. sales 174,217.
|Wed.’s sales 164,440
|Wed.’s open int 514,250
