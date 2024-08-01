CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 526¾ 534¾ 519¾ 532 +4¾ Dec 551¾ 559¼ 545½ 556¾ +4¾ Mar 572½ 580¾ 567½ 578¼ +5 May 584½ 592½ 580 590¼ +5 Jul 588 595½ 583½ 593¼ +4¾ Sep 597½ 605¼ 593½ 602½ +4½ Dec 611¼ 618¼ 607¾ 615½ +4 Mar 623¼ 625 622¾ 624¼ +3½ May 621 624¼ 621 624¼ +3¼ Jul 601 602¼ 601 602¼ +1¼ Sep 613¼ +1¼ Dec 627 +1¼ Mar 636¾ +1¼ May 638½ +1¼ Jul 614¼ +1¼ Est. sales 120,362. Wed.’s sales 111,631 Wed.’s open int 434,799, up 1,936 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 382½ 384 378 382 — ¾ Dec 399¾ 400¾ 395 398½ —1¼ Mar 416 417¼ 412 415¼ — ½ May 427¼ 428¼ 423½ 426¼ — ¾ Jul 435 436¼ 431½ 433¾ —1 Sep 438¼ 439¼ 435 436¾ —1½ Dec 445 446¼ 442 443¼ —2 Mar 456¾ 456¾ 453¼ 454¼ —2¼ May 460¼ 460¾ 460¼ 460¾ —2¼ Jul 465 465¾ 464¼ 464¾ —2¼ Sep 447½ —2¼ Dec 448½ 448½ 445¾ 446½ —2½ Jul 465 —2½ Dec 443¾ 443¾ 443¼ 443¼ — ¾ Est. sales 466,276. Wed.’s sales 427,269 Wed.’s open int 1,595,390 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 327 327½ 321¼ 322½ —3¾ Dec 320¾ 322 315½ 316¾ —3 Mar 318¾ — ¼ May 321 — ¼ Jul 326¾ — ¼ Sep 322½ — ¼ Dec 327¾ — ¼ Mar 324¾ — ¼ May 330¾ — ¼ Jul 321 — ¼ Sep 336¾ — ¼ Est. sales 748. Wed.’s sales 748 Wed.’s open int 5,146 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1030 1034 1019½ 1022 —6½ Sep 1014½ 1018½ 1005¾ 1009 —5½ Nov 1023 1026¼ 1013 1016½ —6 Jan 1039½ 1043 1029½ 1032¼ —7¼ Mar 1055½ 1058 1043¼ 1046¾ —7¾ May 1068½ 1071¾ 1056½ 1060 —8½ Jul 1078½ 1081½ 1066½ 1069¼ —9¾ Aug 1074 1076¾ 1067 1067½ —9¾ Sep 1056¼ 1056¼ 1055¼ 1055¼ —9 Nov 1065¼ 1066¼ 1052¼ 1056 —8½ Jan 1074¼ 1074¾ 1067 1068 —8¼ Mar 1076 1076 1070 1070½ —8 May 1075¼ —7½ Jul 1081½ —7¼ Aug 1074½ —7¼ Sep 1061 —7¼ Nov 1055 1057½ 1055 1057½ —6¼ Jul 1070¼ —6¼ Nov 1043½ —6¼ Est. sales 251,225. Wed.’s sales 231,432 Wed.’s open int 791,509, up 11,515 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 43.10 43.10 42.02 42.87 —.43 Sep 43.39 43.57 42.06 42.47 —.79 Oct 42.87 42.97 41.48 41.81 —.88 Dec 42.42 42.58 41.11 41.45 —.87 Jan 42.42 42.54 41.15 41.47 —.83 Mar 42.50 42.62 41.29 41.58 —.78 May 42.60 42.77 41.49 41.75 —.74 Jul 42.67 42.81 41.59 41.85 —.70 Aug 42.43 42.43 41.55 41.76 —.69 Sep 42.38 42.38 41.40 41.60 —.68 Oct 41.48 41.48 41.23 41.31 —.66 Dec 41.99 42.02 41.05 41.25 —.64 Jan 41.25 —.63 Mar 41.22 —.63 May 41.18 —.54 Jul 41.12 —.47 Aug 40.85 —.47 Sep 40.87 —.47 Oct 40.74 —.47 Dec 40.89 —.47 Jul 40.78 —.47 Oct 40.77 —.47 Dec 40.51 —.47 Est. sales 154,810. Wed.’s sales 144,872 Wed.’s open int 559,039 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 354.20 356.60 351.60 355.90 +1.80 Sep 327.50 330.30 325.60 328.00 +.70 Oct 313.90 317.20 312.20 314.90 +.80 Dec 315.70 318.70 313.80 316.20 +.50 Jan 316.50 319.10 314.80 316.50 —.10 Mar 317.70 320.00 316.00 317.80 —.10 May 319.80 321.90 318.40 319.80 —.30 Jul 323.00 324.70 321.30 322.80 —.30 Aug 323.40 325.30 321.80 323.40 —.20 Sep 323.80 324.40 322.00 323.50 —.10 Oct 322.00 323.80 322.00 322.90 +.20 Dec 325.20 327.10 323.90 325.70 +.40 Jan 326.90 327.10 326.60 326.60 +.30 Mar 326.80 +.30 May 326.70 327.50 326.70 327.50 +.20 Jul 329.40 +.20 Aug 329.20 +.20 Sep 327.00 327.70 327.00 327.70 +.30 Oct 325.10 +.40 Dec 326.40 +.40 Jul 336.40 +.40 Oct 336.40 +.40 Dec 339.90 +.40 Est. sales 132,328. Wed.’s sales 127,151 Wed.’s open int 513,552, up 1,322

