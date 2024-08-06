Climb Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.4 million…

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eatontown, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 83 cents per share.

The computer software reseller posted revenue of $92.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLMB

