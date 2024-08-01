Clearway Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $51…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $51 million.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants posted revenue of $366 million in the period.

