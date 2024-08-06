Live Radio
Clearwater Paper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Clearwater Paper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 4:57 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.8 million in its second quarter.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.55 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $586.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

