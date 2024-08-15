Live Radio
Home » Latest News » ClearOne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ClearOne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 15, 2024, 9:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 11 cents per share.

The provider of videoconferencing products posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLRO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up