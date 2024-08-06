Clear Secure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.1 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $186.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YOU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YOU

