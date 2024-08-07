Clear Channel Outdoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $558.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $563.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Clear Channel Outdoor said it expects revenue in the range of $542 million to $567 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $1.42. A year ago, they were trading at $1.62.

