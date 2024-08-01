Civitas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $216 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $216 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.06 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.93 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIVI

