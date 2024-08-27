Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Citi Trends: Fiscal Q2…

Citi Trends: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 27, 2024, 6:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $2.21 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.94 per share.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $176.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTRN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up