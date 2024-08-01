Cigna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.55…

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.55 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $5.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.42 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $60.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $60.47 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.49 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $28.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $235 billion.

