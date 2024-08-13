Cidara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $91.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $91.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $19.99. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.05 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $302,000 in the period.

Cidara Therapeutics shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.15, a drop of 34% in the last 12 months.

