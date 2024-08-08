Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Cibus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cibus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 5:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.14.

The developer and licensor of plant traits for seed companies posted revenue of $838,000 in the period.

Cibus shares have fallen 62% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.46, a decrease of 64% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up