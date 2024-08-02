Church & Dwight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $243.5…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $243.5 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Church & Dwight expects its per-share earnings to be 67 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.42 to $3.45 per share.

Church & Dwight shares have climbed roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

