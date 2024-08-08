Choice Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $87.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.84 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $435.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $441.3 million.

