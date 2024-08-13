Chipmos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Chipmos Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) on Tuesday reported profit of $13.9 million in its second quarter.
The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share.
The computer chip testing and assembly services company posted revenue of $179 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMOS
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.