China Automotive Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jingzhou, China-based company said it had net income of 24 cents.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $158.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.78. A year ago, they were trading at $5.28.

