Chimera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Wednesday reported profit of $56.7 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 37 cents per share.

The mortgage investor posted revenue of $186.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $67.3 million.

