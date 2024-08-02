Chevron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $4.43 billion.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.55 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $51.18 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.78 billion.

