Cherry Hill: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Thursday reported net income of…

FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Thursday reported net income of $765,000 in its second quarter.

The Farmingdale, New Jersey-based company said it had net loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The residential real estate finance company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $167,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHMI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.