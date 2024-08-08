Cheniere Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $880 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $880 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.84.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

