Chemours: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $70 million,…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $70 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

Chemours shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.31, a decline of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.