Charles River: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $94.1 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.20 per share.

