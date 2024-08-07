CF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $420…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $420 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

CF shares have decreased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $73.30, a drop of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.