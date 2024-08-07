Ceva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $291,000 in its…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $291,000 in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.5 million.

Ceva shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 37% in the last 12 months.

