Cervecerias Unidas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The wine, spirits and soft drink company posted revenue of $562 million in the period.

Cervecerias Unidas shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 36% in the last 12 months.

