Cerus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its second quarter.

The Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $45.1 million in the period.

Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $175 million to $178 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.02. A year ago, they were trading at $2.97.

