Cerence: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Thursday reported a loss of $313.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $7.50. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $70.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cerence said it expects revenue in the range of $44 million to $50 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $321 million to $327 million.

