Century: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $560.8 million in the period.

Century shares have climbed 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.93, a rise of 44% in the last 12 months.

