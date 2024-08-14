Cemig: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais S.A. (CIG) on Tuesday reported…

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais S.A. (CIG) on Tuesday reported net income of $323.9 million in its second quarter.

The Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period.

