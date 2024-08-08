Celldex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.8 million…

HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLDX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.