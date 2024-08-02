CBOE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $139.7 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $139.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $974 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $513.8 million, which met Street forecasts.

CBOE shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 33% in the last 12 months.

