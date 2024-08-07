CBD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBDBY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $63.7…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBDBY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $63.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 6 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $861.3 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 54 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.10.

