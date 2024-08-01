Cavco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported profit of $34.4 million in its fiscal…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported profit of $34.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $4.11 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $477.6 million in the period.

