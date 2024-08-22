Cato: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $95,000. On…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $95,000.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $168.6 million in the period.

Cato shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.

