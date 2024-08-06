Caterpillar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.68 billion.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.68 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.48. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $5.99 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.53 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $16.69 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.76 billion.

Caterpillar shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen nearly 9%. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

