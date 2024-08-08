Cars.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $11.4 million. The Chicago-based company…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $11.4 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $178.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.5 million.

Cars.com shares have dropped roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.