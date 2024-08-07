Cardlytics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $69.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $63 million.

Cardlytics shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.90, a fall of 53% in the last 12 months.

