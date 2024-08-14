Cardinal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $235 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $59.87 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $852 million, or $3.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $226.83 billion.

Cardinal expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.55 to $7.70 per share.

Cardinal shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 14%. The stock has risen 10% in the last 12 months.

